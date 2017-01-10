BECQ touts land-use app

THE Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality says its land-use information app has been on its website http://dcrm.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html since Dec. 2014

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration coastal management fellow Rachel Bouchillon on Thursday conducted a demonstration on BECQ’s “public maps and apps” at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center.

BECQ geographic information system specialist Robbie Greene said they are continuously enhancing the app which provides the public with a variety of land-use information configured in numerous ways within various web applications.





Bouchillon said the app will help developers, contractors and other government agencies get information on land-use, natural resource and other regulatory information.

Greene said the app can also help students and teachers who are conducting research on the environment — it can also guide tourists who want to know more about the island’s scenic spots prior to visiting them.

Local residents can use the app if they wish to know the environmental and permitting conditions of a particular parcel of land, Greene added.





BECQ Administrator Frank Rabauliman said the public and other government agencies will be informed as new layers of information are added to the system.

Last month, Guam Sen.-elect Will Castro was on island to discuss the territory’s land mobile app which makes land and environmental data available to the community.

CNMI officials expressed interest in the Guam app, but it turns out that the commonwealth already has one.