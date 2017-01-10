CUC is still under ‘state of significant emergency’

THE declaration of a state of significant emergency for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. was extended on Dec. 16, Variety learned from the administration.

A state of emergency for CUC was first declared by the Fitial administration in Jan. 2006 and was lifted five years later. In 2012, however, Fitial again placed CUC under a state of emergency, and the declaration has been renewed each month since then.

The Torres administration said it has been extending the declaration to allow CUC to continue hiring non-U.S. citizen staff for critical positions so the operations of the islands’ sole source of power and water will not be disrupted.

On Dec. 16, 2016, then-acting Gov. Victor Hocog issued Executive Order 2016-015 to extend the emergency declaration for CUC, citing its “manpower crisis.”

According to the declaration, skilled workers and a responsive support system are key to the successful operation of CUC particularly for preventive maintenance.

CUC requires employees with specialized training and right now there are many non U.S citizens whom CUC needs to retain on technical and professional contracts, the declaration stated, adding that without these personnel, CUC operations would be severely compromised.

Hocog stated that it is necessary to declare a state of significant emergency to allow CUC to retain its critical non-U.S.-citizen staff to protect the health and safety of the people of the commonwealth.

The declaration also urges the Legislature to amend local law “to allow CUC to continue employing…foreign workers for…technical positions difficult to fill and to provide for a reasonable transition period.”

According to the declaration, moreover, even though the local economy has improved, “the improvement is only marginal and the economy and the government’s finances are still fragile. The government strains to meet its obligations.”

CUC, the declaration added, “often only has a few days’ worth of purchased diesel fuel to power its system because it lacks the funds to buy oil from its sole, cash-only supplier. CUC has no credit or other means to buy fuel than the revenue it collects from its customers.”