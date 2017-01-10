US military to conduct urban-raid training on Guam

HAGÅTÑA — The U.S. armed forces will hold an eight-day urban-military training exercise at various sites on Guam from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, according to a Navy document.

In a letter submitted to the Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Captain S.M. Jones, the Navy’s regional engineer, said most of the training activities will be held at Anderson Air Force and Naval Base. However, he added, “critical components of the exercise” entail the use of civilian sites such as the Tanguison Power Plant and the Governor’s Complex.

“During the simulated raid on the complex, access to the facility and surrounding beaches will be temporarily restricted for two to three hours to ensure the safety of public and exercise participants,” Jones said in a letter seeking the government of Guam’s approval for the use of the civilian sites.

Spearheaded by the U.S. Marine Corps, the Realistic Urban Training Exercise, or RUREX17, will involve the USMC 31st Maritime Expeditionary Unit, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Air Force Special Operations Command, the Guam Police Department, US Coast Guam, Anderson Air Force Base Security Forces, the 34th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25.

Information on the number of training participants was not available as of press time.

One proposed scenario for the exercise involves an enemy force taking over the Governor’s Complex, which is located on Adelup Point on the west coast 4.6 4 miles away from the Naval Base.

“In the proposed action, members of the USMC 31st Maritime Raid Force wild plan to execute a reconnaissance mission and time-sensitive raid in order to neutralize a fictitious enemy cell located at the target site on Feb 2,” Jones said. “Prior to the exercise, Expeditionary Operations Training Group personnel will conduct a thorough site survey and operation risk and safety assessment. The purpose of this assessment will be to identify safety issues and concerns and establish mitigating factors required to ensure that the exercise is conducted safely.”

Based on the training exercise plan, civilian vehicles and military helicopters will be used to transport the raid force to and from the site and special effects small arms marking systems will be used by the role players including the fictitious enemy and the raid force.

Meanwhile, the Navy announced that ships and units from the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group — with approximately 7,500 sailors — departed San Diego on Jan. 5 on its way to the western Pacific for war games.

The strike group assets will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to include anti-submarine warfare, maneuvering drills, gunnery exercises, and visit, board, search, and seizure subject matter expert exchanges, the Navy said.

“Our forward presence contributes to freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea, as well as furthers operational training and enabling the exchange of culture, skills, and tactical knowledge,” said Commander, CSG 1, Rear Adm. James W. Kilby.

The group consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, and embarked Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 1 deployed with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).

“While deployed, the Carl Vinson CSG will remain under U.S. 3rd Fleet command and control, including beyond the international dateline which previously divided operational areas of responsibility for 3rd and 7th Fleets,” the Navy said in an announcement.

“The Third Fleet operating forward offers additional options to the Pacific Fleet commander by leveraging the capabilities of the 3rd and 7th Fleets. This operational concept allows the fleets to complement one another and provide the foundation of stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.”

The Navy said Carl Vinson also deployed with the embarked aviation squadrons of CVW-2 which include the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, the “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34, the “Kestrels” of VFA-137, the “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192, the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, and the “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.

“The U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. The Third Fleet constantly coordinates with the U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations,” the Navy said.