20th Legislature to convene today

THE 20th Legislature will convene today, Monday, with the Senate having the same nine members while the House will have eight new and 12 returning ones.

Both dominated by Republican members, the House and the Senate will elect their officers when the session starts.

The 20th House will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. while the 20th Senate’s inaugural session will start at 11 a.m.





The senators are Arnold Palacios, Sixto Igsomar and Justo Quitugua of Saipan; Frank Borja, Jude Hofschneider and Frank Cruz of Tinian; and Steve Mesngon, Paul Manglona and Teresita Santos of Rota.

Palacios will be the new Senate president, succeeding Borja who will be the new floor leader, while Mesngon will be the new vice president.

The committee chairs have yet to be announced, but Palacios in an earlier interview said all nine members will serve on committees.





Seven of the nine senators are Republicans and one of the independents, Quitugua, caucuses with the GOP leadership.

In the House, 15 of the 20 members are Republicans and the rest are independents.

Speaker Ralph Demapan will remain the presiding officer while Janet Maratita will be the new vice speaker and Glenn Maratita the new floor leader.





The new members are Frank Dela Cruz, Ivan Blanco, Greg Tame M. Sablan Jr., Joe Itibus, Donald Barcinas, Frank Aguon and Alice Igitol.

The returning representatives are Joseph Deleon Guerrero, Angel Demapan, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, John Paul Sablan, Edwin Aldan, and minority bloc members Edmund Villagomez, Larry Deleon Guerrero, Blas Jonathan Attao, Vinnie Sablan and Edwin Propst. Villagomez will be the new minority leader.

Eighteen of the 20 House members are from Saipan. Glenn Maratita represents Rota while Edwin Aldan represents Tinian.