US court OK’s MV Luta sale

THE District Court for the NMI on Monday granted the motion to sell the controversial MV Luta.

In her 10-page decision, Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the Marshal to conduct the sale of MV Luta effective Feb. 8, 2017, at 10 a.m. with the minimum bid set at $550,000.

According to the judge, “Because the expense of keeping the vessel is excessive and disproportionate, and there has been unreasonable delay in securing its release, the court grants plaintiffs’ and intervenors’ motion for interlocutory sale.”

Following the seizure of MV Luta in October, plaintiff Takahisa Yamamoto, through attorney George Lloyd Hasselback, filed a motion for interlocutory sale of the vessel.

Plaintiffs-in-intervention Michael Brochon and Long Consulting LLC joined the motion during the hearing on Dec. 20, 2016. Brochon is one of the crewmembers demanding their unpaid wages totaling $183,647.77 while Long Consulting is seeking to collect the $300,000 it lent to MV Luta’s registered owners, defendants Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola and Fidel S. Mendiola III.

The Mendiolas jointly filed an initial opposition, then a supplementary opposition. Yamamoto and Long Consulting, for their part, replied in a motion that was heard on Dec. 30, 2016.

According to the judge, the supplemental rules for admiralty or maritime claims permit the district court to order the sale of arrested property, with the proceeds paid to the court to satisfy a possible judgment, if “(A) the attached or arrested property is perishable, or liable to deterioration, decay, or injury by being detained in custody pending the action; (B) the expense of keeping the property is excessive or disproportionate; or (C) there is an unreasonable delay in securing release of the property.”

Yamamoto asserted that all the criteria are satisfied with respect to the vessel.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood noted that the defendants do not dispute that the criteria can be met. “Instead, they argue that the motion should be denied because Yamamoto had no right to arrest the vessel in the first place. They contend that Yamamoto may not claim a maritime lien against the Vessel because he is not a creditor but an investor — a joint venturer owning an interest in the vessel, not a ‘stranger’ to the vessel.”

The defendants “assert that without a valid maritime lien, the court lacks jurisdiction over the vessel. Alternatively, they argue that there is no justification for a maritime lien, because all the defendants are local, and the court could simply order them to keep the vessel in the jurisdiction so that it will be available to satisfy a judgment in the personal claims.”

But Yamamoto said a dispute over whether he has a rightful claim against the vessel is not a reason to delay the sale.

He pointed out that in most of the cases that the defendants cited for the proposition that a joint venturer may not hold a maritime lien, the arrested vessel had been sold and the proceeds of the sale deposited in the court’s registry before the legal issue was resolved.

Yamamoto also observes that three intervenors, whose right to proceed against the vessel is unchallenged, have independently filed complaints, obtained warrants, and arrested the vessel, and that two of the intervenors have joined in seeking the vessel’s sale.

The other intervenor is Norton Lilly International Inc. which is trying to collect over $130,000 for the goods and services it provided to MV Luta.

Long Consulting affirmed that it is moving to have the vessel sold even if the court were to withhold a ruling on Yamamoto’s motion pending an evidentiary hearing on the disputed question.

The vessel was arrested on Oct. 25, 2016, and the defendants were served on Nov. 12, 2016.

Their counsel, William Fitzgerald, then gave a plausible explanation for the delay in making their appearance in this case, the judge said.

“And yet more than two months have now passed since the vessel was arrested, and still the defendants who oppose an interlocutory sale have not filed verified statements of interest, answered the complaints, or moved to vacate the vessel’s arrest,” she added.

“The supplemental rules clearly provided the defendants adequate means and opportunity to promptly challenge the arrest, and defendants have failed to avail themselves of them. The plaintiff and intervenors have followed the proper procedures to arrest the vessel and, now, as the cost of maintaining it mounts with every passing day, they exercise their right to seek an interlocutory sale.

“The court owes them a decision on the question they pose — whether to sell the arrested vessel; not the question the defendants could have posed by a timely motion of their own — whether to vacate the arrest.

“Still, if the only claim on the vessel was plaintiff Yamamoto’s, and if the defendants, after complying with Rule C(6), were to make a Rule E(4)(f) motion, the court might withhold ordering an interlocutory sale until it had determined whether probable cause existed for the arrest.

“The court would hesitate to order that someone’s personal property be converted to cash during the pendency of a case if it appeared that the only claim against the property was on shaky legal ground. Here, however, three other claimants have intervened and lawfully arrested the vessel. Two of them — the seamen and Long Consulting — also seek an interlocutory sale, and in opposing it, the defendants have not questioned the legitimacy of their claims.

“At the Dec. 30 hearing, the defendants asserted that if plaintiff Yamamoto’s arrest of the vessel is invalid, then intervenors must not be allowed to ‘piggy-back’ on the unlawful initial arrest. There is no merit to this argument. Intervenors are ‘subject to the rights and obligations of parties, and the vessel or property shall stand arrested, attached, or garnished by the intervenor.’

“Intervenors’ arrest of the vessel is independent of the plaintiff’s, and they have the same right to seek its interlocutory sale as the plaintiff does. Furthermore, an intervenor ‘may continue to litigate after the original party has been dismissed…when 1) an independent basis for jurisdiction exists, and 2) unnecessary delay would otherwise result[.]

“The defendants have not given the court any reason to think that the intervenors could not meet those two conditions.

“For these reasons, the court rejects the grounds on which defendants have opposed an interlocutory sale of the vessel.

“The court now considers whether the plaintiffs and the intervenors have established a need to sell the vessel because of liability to deterioration, excessive or disproportionate expense of keeping it, or unreasonable delay in securing its release.

“More than two months have passed since the vessel was arrested. Delays of three and four months in securing the release of a vessel have been found to be sufficient grounds to order an interlocutory sale.”

It was on Oct. 25, 2016 when Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto filed a court action against MV Luta owners and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog to recover funds he advanced or loaned to purchase goods and services for the vessel.

He moved for a warrant to arrest the vessel and for an order appointing National Maritime Services as substitute custodian for the U.S. Marshal. The federal court granted both motions.