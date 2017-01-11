Another NMC graduate passes NCLEX

(NMC) — Another Northern Marianas College graduate has joined the list of students who have passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Andrew Kim C. Villanueva, who graduated from NMC last May 2016, took the exam in November 2016.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

Click to enlarge

“We are extremely proud of Andrew’s accomplishment and those of other nursing students who have been able to reach this milestone,” said NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez.

“Andrew has a bright future in the nursing field and we expect to see great things from him as his educational and professional journey continues,” said NMC Nursing Department Chairperson Rosa M. Tudela. “We wish him the best on his future endeavors.”

“The major factor that contributed to my passage of NCLEX was the amount of support I had from my friends and family; my brother, who served as my inspiration, continuously motivated me to work harder each day; and lastly, the time and dedication I put into studying provided me the confidence to pass,” said Villanueva.

“Our nursing instructors did a great job preparing us mentally over the past two years for the NCLEX. Fortunately, we were provided with a lot of study materials to aid us for not only our success in our nursing classes but also success in the NCLEX,” Villanueva said.

Asked what advice he would give other students who are preparing to take the NCLEX, Villanueva said, “For the students planning on taking the NCLEX, be confident and trust in your knowledge. Stay organized and do not lose focus on your goal.”

For more information about the NMC nursing program, contact the NMC Nursing Department at 237-6743 or visit the Nursing Department office in Building C at the NMC As Terlaje campus, Monday to Friday, 8: a.m. to 4:30 p.m.