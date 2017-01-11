Marianas Variety

Last updateWed, 11 Jan 2017 12am

NMD Corp. meeting on Jan. 11

10 Jan 2017

(Press Release) — The non-profit Northern Marianas Descent Corporation invites people of NMD to the 2017 general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan.

Primary agenda items include an update and strategy discussions on the 9th Circuit court opinion affirming Federal Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s decision allowing Non-NMDs to vote on NMD matters (i.e. Art. 12), membership recruitment, as well as plans for 2017 and 2018.

For more information, contact 287-6701, 989-8526, or 285-6382.

