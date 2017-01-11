2 ‘ice’ defendants deny charges

TWO defendants in separate “ice” cases entered not-guilty pleas during their arraignment on Monday.

Hong Xia Shao Ayuyu, 45, denied the charge of trafficking of a controlled substance. She was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski while Assistant Attorney General Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Ayuyu was arrested after the second buy-walk operation in front of her CK Dress Shop in Chalan Kanoa on Nov. 10, 2016.

A total of 5.2 grams of ‘ice” was obtained from her by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force during the series of buy-walk operations that began on Nov. 1, 2016.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho set the pre-trial conference/motion hearing for March 8 at 9 a.m. and the jury trial for April 17, 9 a.m.

The other defendant in a separate “ice” case, Moses Sepedy Martin, also entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. He too, was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski while Assistant Attorney General Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Martin, 31, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2016 in Chalan Laulau after three small Ziploc bags containing “ice” were recovered from him. He admitted having sold $40,000 worth of “ice” since he started selling it a year and half ago.

Judge Camacho set the pre-trial conference/motions hearing for March 8 at 9 a.m. and the bench trial for March 28, at 9 a.m.