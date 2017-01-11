Another case of animal abuse on Saipan

(Press Release) — Last week Saipan Cares for Animals received a call about Gunnar the dog, who was saved by a Saipan resident after the animal was tied up in the water and left to drown.

This week, they received a call about a dog whose throat had been slashed with a knife.

Click to enlarge

“We received a call from someone who said they left in the morning with this five-week old puppy on their property,” says Beth Pliscou, president of Saipan Cares for Animals. “When they returned home a couple hours later, they found their puppy had been brutally attacked, obviously with a knife, by someone attempting to kill it. They brought the puppy into SCA and we cared for it as best as we could, but this puppy will never fully recover.”

“The worst part of this case is the people know exactly who did this to their dog,” says Jason Hudy of SCA. “Their neighbor has a history of violence toward animals, has told them before he will hurt their animals, and was apparently watching suspiciously when the family arrived home. But, as of today, there are no animal protection laws on Saipan so just as in last week’s case with the dog left to drown in the ocean, this act is not against the law on Saipan. It is because of cases like this, two cases in the last two weeks, that we need Rep. Ed Propst’s proposed Animal Protection Act to pass as quickly as possible.”

Rep. Ed Propst proposed a bill, H.B. 19-55 HD1 on April 24, 2015, but the bill has yet to be passed.

“Animal protection laws for the CNMI are long overdue, as we are the only U.S. territory or state not to have any in place,” says Propst. “There have been numerous reports on incidents involving cruelty to animals that even include torture and maiming, but no one can be prosecuted for these malicious attacks on domesticated animals because there are no laws against it. I am hopeful that our Senate will pass H.B. 19-55 HD1 so that domesticated animals can finally have a voice and some protection afforded to them.”

You can visit www.SaipanCaresforAnimals.com and on the home page click the “sign the petition” link to sign a petition to say you are against this type of violence. You can also visit Saipan Cares for Animals on Facebook to learn more about what the group is doing to help animals on Saipan.

Finally, you can also call any of the following senators, and let them know you’d like them to pass this bill: Francisco Borja, 664-8807; Arnold Palacios, 664-8803; Sixto Igisomar, 664-8812; and Justo Quitugua, 664-8967.