Herman T. Guerrero steps down as BOE chair

THE most senior member of the Board of Education, Herman T. Guerrero, stepped down as its chairman on Monday after the swearing in of the new member from Rota, Herman Atalig.

In an interview with Variety, Guerrero said he declined to seek another term as chairman because “it has not been easy for me this past year — I don’t think I’ve had the full support of board, so let’s see if they can perform because I’m tired of going to the Legislature.”

Marylou Ada was elected as the new chair; Janice Tenorio, the new vice chair; and Atalig, the new secretary. The other voting member is Florine Hofschneider of Tinian.

Guerrero said he will continue to be active in board deliberations and is interested in chairing the fiscal committee.

“I can be vocal as can be,” he said, adding that he still has two years left on his current term.

“Let us see what they can do,” he added, referring to the new board leadership.

He said he has to start “pulling back” to allow his colleagues to take over the leadership.

But he said he also had a prior discussion with Ada toward the end of the year regarding his decision to step down as chairman.

“It’s better this way,” he said.

A former House member and president of the 1985 and 1995 CNMI constitutional conventions, Guerrero was first elected in 2001 and was re-elected in 2005, 2009 and 2014. His current term ends in Jan. 2019.