Imperial Pacific Resort will have ‘soft opening’ in first quarter of 2017

THE soft opening of Imperial Pacific Resort’s $550 million hotel-casino in Garapan will happen in the first quarter of 2017, according to Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International executive director Cai Lingli.

Imperial Pacific said construction “has been progressing smoothly, with over 2,000 workers laboring around-the-clock to ensure early completion.”

As for the Best Sunshine Live casino, its “unaudited VIP table games rolling for the year 2016 [totaled] $32.366 billion or equivalent to HK$ 251.16 billion.”

But the “actual gain or loss of the temporary casino will be determined after a review by the company’s auditors upon finalization of the consolidated financial statements of the group,” Imperial Pacific added.

According to a report of Macau-based GRRAsia, the $32.366 billion in unaudited VIP rolling chip turnover for 2016 for IPI-BSI is “around 4 percent higher than the $31.02 billion reported in 2015 by the Las Vegas Sands Corporation for its flagship Venetian Macao Resort Hotel but stands approximately 44 percent lower than the $57.89 billion recorded by the giant Wynn Macau development from Wynn Resorts Limited using current exchange rates.”

In related news, Imperial Pacific’s board of directors announced that effective Jan. 6, former U.S. Judge Eugene Sullivan has been re-designated from “independent non-executive director” to “non-executive director.”

The board also appointed Sullivan as a compliance committee member.

Sullivan, 75, is a retired federal judge in Washington D.C., with more than 16 years of appellate experience.

Nominated by President Ronald Reagan and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Sullivan was installed as a federal judge in 1986. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush named him chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Services. In 2002, he was elevated to senior status.

Imperial Pacific said upon the re-designation, Sullivan’s initial Nov. 26, 2015 appointment was terminated.

Sullivan’s new letter of appointment was dated Jan. 6, 2017 and is automatically renewable for successive terms of one year upon expiration.