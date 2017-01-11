20th Legislature sworn in

THE 20 House members and nine senators of the 20th Legislature were sworn in Monday during separate inaugural sessions on Capital Hill with each of them delivering speeches about their goals as lawmakers.

Speaker Rafael S. Demapan said it had been 40 years since the CNMI Legislature was established. He was off by a year, however. The 1st CNMI Legislature was inaugurated 39 years ago, in Jan. 1978.

Speaker Demapan said the Legislature, just like any person in his or her 40s, has become wiser and more mature, with a variety of life experiences.

The commonwealth, he added, “has been through so much in its journey, adjusting and adapting to [its] political relationship [with the U.S.]…, embracing the tourism industry, building [an] economy and welcoming different people and cultures…[then] crawling out from under the collapse of the garment industry and the global economic crash…walking out of the economic slump and now realizing for the first time in many hard years an economic revival.”

He added, “Perhaps it feels like it’s moving faster than we can keep up with. My colleagues and people of our dear commonwealth, let’s commit to bindng our heads and hearts together. Let’s commit ourselves to using and sharing our talents, knowledge and experiences with each other to secure a prosperous and thriving commonwealth.”

Vice Speaker Janet Maratita said her mission is “to keep a true compass for the common good of all residents and, simply put, people first before politics.”

Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero vows “to conduct a careful review of all legislation, provide effective representation during legislative sessions and work cooperatively with members of both houses of the Legislature and the executive branch in order to develop sound policies that ensure the CNMI’s interests are adequately protected, that economic development is guided and regulated and infrastructure improved, outstanding government obligations addressed and the delivery of public services is efficient and maximized.”

Rep. Angel Demapan said “for two years, I focused my energy on upholding the terms of our Covenant, standing up against federal overreach, advocating for competitive wages and increased benefits for veterans, as well as safeguarding the pensions of our retirees. I will continue to ensure that our government finances continue to be handled with the highest degree of accountability and transparency.”

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero said he will continue to “serve, honor and enhance the lives of the CNMI community with dignity, integrity and sacrifice. I pledge to be a voice of the people and a helping hand that will protect the people’s constitutional rights, liberties and freedoms.”

Rep. Edwin Propst said he will remain a “voice for my constituents — and I will promote collaborative decision making to ensure that legislative actions reflect the will of the people.”

Rep. Gregorio Tame Sablan Jr. said he “will serve the best interests of our people, our community and our island. I will give it my best to do what is morally and ethically right. We are faced with many challenges and difficult decisions. We must address the issues affecting our health, welfare, our island and our communities.”

Rep. John Paul Sablan said he will “continue to commit myself to work with my colleagues, the Senate, the business community and government agencies.” He will also “tend to my constituents’ opinions and needs to further enhance the betterment of our community and our commonwealth.”

According to Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, he will “maintain my integrity and uphold the virtue of servant leadership. I will work collaboratively with the members of both houses, the executive, judicial and government agencies, boards and commissions and the private sector to develop means that will enhance the quality of life for the citizens of the CNMI.”

Rep. Donald Barcinas said he will be “your voice to ensure that your concerns are addressed wholeheartedly. I will work on legislation ensuring continued improvements to our economy and creating jobs for our people. I will do the best I can to protect the well-being of our people and improve the quality of life for all.”

Rep. Ivan Blanco said he will “inspire hope and contribute to the wealth, the health and the well-being of the community I serve, our islands and our nation.”

Rep. Frank Dela Cruz will “ensure that while we continue to see an upswing in our economy, this government must take the necessary steps in being frugal with the financial resources we bring in. It is not enough to sit back and be complacent while this economic growth continues. It is this government’s duty and responsibility to monitor, control and regulate this growth and to provide the necessary infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water and wastewater management.”

Rep. Jose Itibus said he will “maintain integrity and will look into improving and helping our Commonwealth Health Center and the medical referral program.”

House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez said he will “continue to pledge my full commitment and diligence to continue working cooperatively with my fellow lawmakers and the administration to improve the quality of life in the commonwealth. I will also continue to work collaboratively with different agencies, organizations, committees and members of the community to ensure that we develop sound strategic programs, plans, and laws that will benefit the people of the CNMI, consistent with the needs of our Commonwealth.”

Rep. Alice Igitol will “faithfully perform my duties and responsibilities and see to it that all citizens of the CNMI will be equally represented to the best of my abilities. To protect the interests and integrity of our people and seek assistance and support from other member as well as the executive branch to designate funding for programs that will benefit the community.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan is committed to “doing what is right for the common good of the people of the CNMI.” He will also be “humble, caring and have integrity and respect and be genuine and happy.”

Rep. Francisco Aguon vows to “learn” while being “committed to work closely with my fellow lawmakers and focus on issues affecting education, healthcare, the workforce and social programs to ensure that they are working for the benefit of the people of the commonwealth and to find solutions to boost our economy.”

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero “will continue to solicit input and recommendations on how best to strengthen our economy, protect the retirees’ pensions, improve our education system, tourism industry, commerce, healthcare, welfare, public services, infrastructure utilities, roads, transportation, communications, safety and the environment.”

Rep. Edwin Aldan of Tinian will “continue working to resolve issues confronting the CNMI, prioritizing the health, education and safety of the people and endorse progressive legislation that fosters growth in our economy and the sound and sustainable management of our natural resources.”

Rep. Glenn Maratita will “continue working to represent the needs, concerns, and issues that matter most to our people. I pledge to build a strong and collaborative working relationship with my counterparts in the House, the Senate and the administration to help ensure that our people of Rota do not miss out on the economic opportunities that have presented themselves through the overall economic growth of the CNMI.”

Of the 20 House members, 15 are Republicans and the rest are independents.





In the Senate

Arnold Palacios of Saipan was elected the new Senate president; Steve Mesngon of Rota, vice president; Frank Borja of Tinian, floor leader; and Justo Quitugua of Saipan, legislative secretary.

Of the nine senators, seven are Republicans and two are independents, one of whom, Quitugua, caucuses with the GOP leadership.

In his speech, Senate President Palacios said approving casino gaming on Saipan has brought much needed revenue to pay the CNMI’s obligations and has spurred much needed economic activity in the private sector.

He said in just a span of two years, the government has been able to extend the lifespan of its pension plan, dedicated a good portion of its budget resources to fully paying retirees plus a bonus while paying long overdue accounts to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

The government, he added, has also increased the salaries of rank and file civil service employees, paid some of the land compensation claimants and provided resources to government agencies to improve their services.

But he also noted some of the “costs” of development like the traffic in Garapan, issues related to compliance with safety and environmental regulations and businesses adjusting to a different tourist market of mostly Chinese and Korean visitors.

He said small businesses have also closed down due to CW staff issues, and Rota and Tinian are relying only on the $2 million direct assistance from the Saipan casino while Tinian Dynasty remains closed and the casino on Rota has not taken off.

“These are tough times for the people of Rota and Tinian. If we are not careful, tough times may be ahead again for the people of Saipan,” Palacios said.

“My fellow senators,” he added, “we have our work cut out for us. I believe I speak for all of us when I say that we all want what is best for our community and for our children. That was what motivated those in the 18th Legislature to allow casino gaming on Saipan. The challenge now is to ensure that the development of this industry works in the best interests of all. We must learn from experience. Not too long ago, Saipan’s garment factories exported more Polo shirts than any other country in the world, with revenues at an all-time high. Today, you will not find a single garment factory or Polo shirt stitched and exported from Saipan.”

He said they must enact laws and policies that protect the island environment through “innovative forward thinking, an approach that not only meets the demands of the present but does so without compromising the ability of future generations.”

“It’s not okay to sacrifice the future for the present,” he added.

“We cannot afford to continue to run our system of government in an ad hoc fashion responding to emergencies often of our making and due to our failures to anticipate the probable outcomes of our decisions.”

Sen. Paul Manglona of Rota thanked his family and supporters for the support and for trusting him again to serve the people of Rota. He urged his fellow senators to work together to achieve the dream of prosperity for the commonwealth and the people.

Sen. Teresita Santos of Rota said each of them should focus on the concept of wealth and job creation to prevent more people from leaving the familiar shores of home and heading to other places in search of greener pastures.

She said more than 3,000 Rota residents have left the island in the past 10 years as she vowed to continue addressing the pressing issues facing the island and the commonwealth to help improve the lives of the people.

Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon of Rota thanked his family and the people of CNMI and said he will continue to work to help the retirees, youth and senior citizens. He also vowed to improve medical referral services and create a vibrant farming and fishing industry to enhance the livelihood of the people of Rota and the commonwealth.

Senate Floor Leader Frank Borja of Tinian said he will continue to work to ensure that the development plans for Tinian will move forward while not compromising the health, safety and heritage of its people.

He said he is optimistic that through the collaborative efforts of the Tinian leadership, Tinian Dynasty will reopen.

Sen. Jude Hofschneider, in his remarks, said: “In the 19th Senate we made many strides in steering the CNMI on the right track to economic improvement. These accomplishments of the 19th CNMI Senate are reflected in the healthier level of business activity over the last four years. As members of the 20th Legislature strive to continue this trend and embrace economic success, we must remain mindful of the fundamental issues such as our critical infrastructure, the environment as well as the socio-economic impacts that come with development. Our economy must be sustainable as we move forward, and we can achieve this by diversifying it. We must not ‘put all our eggs in one basket’ but rather seek to expand our focus and efforts to other means of improving our economy.”

He added, “While the CNMI as a whole has seen improvements in its overall economic portfolio, the island of Tinian is experiencing economic challenges with recent events related to the island’s lone casino operator. Resolving these issues will require the full cooperation of our elected leaders. With the recent signing of the Record Of Decision designating Tinian as the choice for the U.S. Air Force Divert Airfield, as local leaders, we must continue to advocate for the potential benefits associated with this development. As your senator, I will continue pushing for full economic benefits for Tinian, be it job opportunities, joint-use of the facilities at the airport and seaport and countless others.”

Sen. Frank Cruz of Tinian said he is a firm believer in the rights and values of the people and will always base his decisions on what is best and right for the people.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar of Saipan said he will continue to support “common-sense-driven solutions to realign government policies and regulations to improve and strengthen dilapidated public infrastructure and to fulfill obligations” to the retirees and satisfy judgment and stipulated orders.

According to Sen. Justo Quitugua of Saipan, he will continue to represent the interests of the people through a collaborative working relationship with other lawmakers, the administration, the judiciary, community and government and non-government agencies.

“I believe we can accomplish more and rise above many challenges with solutions that empower individuals to be resilient and encourage the many competent individuals among us,” he added.