Asia Pacific Hotel Inc. appoints new general manager for Kanoa Resort

(Press Release) — Asia Pacific Hotel Inc. has announced the appointment of Martin Jambor as general manager, effective Jan. 4, 2016.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience in the hospitality business, including success at stylish addresses in Sydney, Australia and Prague, Czech Republic, Jambor is now responsible for all operations at the beautiful, 224-room beachfront property in Susupe.

Previously, Jambor was based at the Pavilion Hotel in Sydney where he began his career, and transferred to front office management positions at the Hotel Josef in his home country of Prague, Czech Republic in 2006. By 2009, Jambor held the position of Operations Manager and was successfully appointed Resident Manager at the Maximilian Hotel, an affiliate hotel in 2012. In 2014, Jambor moved across the globe to hold the position of resident manager of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

The latter assignment at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan saw him realigning the rooms division structure of the 416-room property, while successfully elevating service under the resort’s Trip Advisor popularity to the second highest on island.

Jambor is a graduate of Cornell University’s prestigious General Manager’s Program, ranked as the hospitality industry’s elite career advancement program. He holds an advanced diploma from the Kent Institute and Bridge School of Travel & Tourism in Sydney, Australia as well as a master’s degree from Prague’s Charles University.

Jambor is now responsible for the overall management of Kanoa Resort, ensuring that operations is run with maximum efficiency, profitability, and consistent high service levels while providing the best possible guest experience.

About Kanoa Resort Saipan

Kanoa Resort Saipan is part of Asia Pacific Hotel Inc., under the Tan Holdings Group of Companies. Located on a magnificent strip of beach in the heart of Susupe, the Kanoa Resort operates 224 guest rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 meeting rooms, a fitness center, pool with 2 waterslides, adventure zone activities, beach volleyball courts and a retail outlet. Club C, DFS Saipan, CMLC Artha (Scuba), also have retail shops on property.