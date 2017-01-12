NMC welcomes Fulbright scholar

(NMC) — Northern Marianas College recently welcomed a professor from Russia who will be teaching this semester at the institution as part of the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence or SIR program. The visiting scholar, Dr. Andrei Shatilov, will also be engaging students through a variety of international, cross-cultural activities.

The Fulbright Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, helps enable U.S. colleges like NMC to host scholars from other countries in order to help them internationalize their campuses, curriculum, and the wider community. This is NMC’s second time to host a Fulbright Scholar since 2013.

Dr. Andrei Shatilov has received a five-month SIR award from the US Department of State beginning January 2017. The majority of funding for Fulbright Scholars comes from the program itself, with the host institution providing a small stipend to assist partially with transportation and housing.

During his stay at NMC, Dr. Shatilov will be teaching three courses: Elementary Russian, Russian Culture and Literature, and a developmental English course.

“It is a great honor for Northern Marianas College to have been selected to be a host institution for the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program,” said NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez. “The campus community is excited to welcome Dr. Shatilov and to gain from his knowledge and experience.”

Dr. Shatilov is a senior lecturer and associate professor at St. Petersburg State University, and teaches Russian grammar, conversation, stylistics, and text analysis. He has also been an advisor for Russian Language Teaching at the State Pedagogical Institute in Bratislava, Slovak Republic, as well as a full-time professor for practical Russian at the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan. He has also held many administrative roles during his time at St. Petersburg University, such as the Chief of Preparatory Section of the Russian Language Department, Academic Department Director for Foreign Students, and the Deputy Director of the Center of Russian Language and Culture.

Dr. Shatilov said he was very excited to begin teaching at NMC.

“I felt very welcome when I arrived to Saipan, as all of the faculty and staff were very friendly and hospitable,” said Dr. Shatilov. “I can’t wait to meet all the students when the semester begins!”

Other than teaching, Dr. Shatilov is also fluent in English and Spanish and has developed extensive Russian language programs and writing workbooks for students. He has written over 70 publications regarding the Russian language and his teaching experiences.