Rep. Angel Demapan says he’ll make sure government finances are transparent

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan, the new chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, on Monday said he will ensure that government finances continue to be handled with the highest degree of accountability and transparency.

He said while the CNMI continues to appreciate the upward trend of government revenues, it becomes even more imperative for the government to ensure that its funds are spent prudently and justly.

“It is my intention to continue the great work of my predecessor, former Ways and Means Chairman Antonio P. Sablan, who worked tirelessly to ensure the timely passage of the annual budget bill two years in a row,” Demapan said.





“I will be sure to reach out to my Senate counterpart in the coming days to discuss ideas and best practices in preparation for next fiscal year’s budget process.”

Demapan said he will also meet with the secretary of the Department of Finance, the special assistant for management and budget and other key administration officials to discuss the current financial status of the commonwealth.

“We must continue to believe in the promise of our commonwealth as we set our sights on a more robust economic outlook,” he added.