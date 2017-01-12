Taiwan institute, Eucon to conduct vocational training on Saipan

EUCON International University and Taiwan’s Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health will conduct vocational training for local residents to address the island’s lack of manpower.

Eucon president Christian Wei said one of training sessions is about assisted living and home care for aging seniors and patients.

“As you know we are faced with aging societies all over the world, but there are not enough professional caregivers in this area. Many patients do not want to go to nursing homes or a hospital, thus the need for professionals to go to the home to care for them. There is a great demand for caregiving today and will continue to be in the years to come.”

The other training session is for locals interested in hotel and restaurant jobs.

The training is for two weeks and will teach participants the basics of hospitality and serving customers and guests in hotels and restaurants.

Participants will also learn how to prepare and serve beverages.

“This is a skill that the CNMI people can later use if they want to start their own beverage shop or tea or coffee house,” Wei said.

He added that Eucon intends to provide scholarships to qualified locals who have a desire to be part of the CNMI’s tourism and hospitality workforce.

In addition, he said Eucon will partner with local hotels and restaurants.

“We are excited about these training programs and we will start the enrollment immediately,” he said.

The registration fee is $100, but if the student completes the training, the registration fee will be returned to him or her.

The training sessions will be conducted from Feb. 6 to 17, 2017. For more information, call 234-3203.