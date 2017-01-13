‘America’s hottest male revue’ live in Saipan

(Press Release) — Fury Promotions along with Bud Light Lime-A-Rita and Grey Goose Presents the California Bad Boyz — America’s hottest male revue in America — live in Saipan on Friday, Jan. 13, for one show only in the Fiesta Resort Hibiscus Hall Ballroom.

The California Bad Boyz are known for their over the top, grand, Hollywood/Las Vegas-style productions. This is their first time making their way to the Marianas, and they promise to deliver a memorable and exhilarating show that you won’t want to miss!

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The California Bad Boyz show is brought to you by Fury Promotions, and is proudly presented by Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, Grey Goose, Power 99, Marianas Variety, and Fiesta Resort.

General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $45 and includes one Bud Light Lime-A-Rita. Tickets can be purchased at Iridescent Boutique in Garapan and Pena House, Chalan Kanoa. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Pride Marianas. Be sure to grab your tickets today — they are selling fast!