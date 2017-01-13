Businesses reminded to clean surroundings

THE Saipan mayor’s office continues to implement a beautification program that aims to keep the island litter-free.

But mayor’s assistant Henry Hofschneider said because some trash bins in front of business establishments are uncovered, garbage is often blown away and scattered on the road.

Trash bins should not be located in front of an establishment, he said, adding that the Zoning Office requires a business permit applicant to provide an enclosed trash bin screened from public view.

Mayor David M. Apatang, in a separate interview, said they will again remind business owners to maintain the cleanliness of their surroundings.

“There’s just too much trash flying around and some businesses do not seem concerned about it,” Apatang said.

In addition, all regulatory agencies, including the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and the Zoning Office should look into the problem, he said.

For its part, his office will continue to work with the Department of Public Works and the Marianas Visitors Authority in implementing the island beatification project.