Foreigner ‘removed’ from NMI after jumping fence at airport

A CHINESE national who jumped a fence at the Saipan airport after being denied entry by federal immigration authorities has been “removed” from the U.S. jurisdiction, Variety learned on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Ports Authority Executive Director Chris Tenorio, in a phone interview, said the man was still in custody after he was caught by ports police last week outside the airport.

Tenorio said he could not provide more detailed information as he was still waiting for the report from the ports police.

When asked if the person was still in federal custody, he responded, “I think with CBP,” referring to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a separate interview, a CBP officer told this reporter that the individual has been “removed” from the U.S. jurisdiction, and any request for further information about the case should be forwarded to their spokesman Mark Pablo on Guam or to the ports police.

A source said the foreigner tried to leave the airport even after immigration officials refused to allow him to enter Saipan.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, and the source said the Chinese national jumped the fence in the airport’s smoking area, crossed the runway and jumped the fence toward Obyan beach.

But a passerby saw him and called ports police who apprehended the foreigner and brought him back to the airport.