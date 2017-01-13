Former Rep. Antonio Sablan is new LB director

FORMER Rep. Antonio P. Sablan has been appointed the new Legislative Bureau director, succeeding Melchor Mendiola Jr. who passed away in Oct. 2015.

Sablan was appointed by Senate President Arnold I. Palacios and Speaker Ralph S. Demapan effective Jan. 9, 2017.

Palacios and Demapan, in their appointment letter, stated that they are confident that Sablan will provide equitable services to all members of the Legislature.

“We look forward to concerted and collaborative work within the Legislature,” they said.

Prior to his appointment as LB director, Sablan said in an interview that it was an option he would love to try after serving as a member of the House for three terms.

Sablan said there are a lot of issues that he wants to look into once he starts working for the bureau, adding that he will do his best to improve its services.

After Mendiola’s passing, the legislative leadership appointed an acting LB director the latest of whom was the Senate legal counsel, Antonette Villagomez.

Another former lawmaker who expressed an interest in the position was George N. Camacho who was a legislative assistant before he was elected to the House in 2009.