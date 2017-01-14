Guam speaker to revisit smoking age of 21

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Speaker Benjamin Cruz will revisit a prior attempt at raising the smoking age to 21 on the heels of another piece of legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana use, but only for individuals 21 and older.

Bill 141-33 was introduced in July 2015 by then-Vice Speaker Cruz with the intent of increasing the smoking age on Guam from 18 to 21. That measure passed, but was vetoed by Gov. Eddie Calvo and did not receive enough votes to manage an override.

According to Carlo Branch, chief policy analyst for Cruz, the speaker is expected to introduce another measure today that will attempt to accomplish what he had hoped to do in the 33rd Guam Legislature.

On Jan. 10, the governor submitted a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use. The Marijuana Control Law, as it is called, decriminalizes the plant and allows for home cultivation with certain restrictions. While the bulk of the rules around recreational use is to be established by a yet-to-be assembled control board, the measure restricts use to those at or above 21 years old and limits home cultivation to no more than six plants.

When Calvo vetoed Bill 141, he cited concerns with how it would apply to military personnel and the personal intrusion the legislation would have on people’s lives.

“I feel strongly that the government is not a nanny, and the 15 senators that make up the legislature do not have the prerogative to tell the thousands of Guamanians old enough to give their life in the military service, vote, marry, have children, or sign legally binding contracts that they can’t buy a pack of cigarettes,” the governor stated in his veto letter.

While he included home cultivation in Marijuana Control Law, Calvo vetoed a prior attempt at legalizing the practice — intended to provide easier access for medical patients — citing concerns with complications and costs from the oversight of the program. Decriminalizing marijuana simplifies this, according to the governor’s senior advisor, and helps fulfill the mandate voted into law by the people of Guam in 2014 — to allow the use of medical marijuana.

Cruz — a staunch supporter of marijuana use for patients — said he agreed with the governor’s decision to restrict recreational use to those 21 and older, but he hoped Calvo would “recognize that our medicinal cannabis program was born out of a desire to help patients — many of whom suffer from tobacco related diseases, like lung cancer.”

“While I understand that there is no legal age limit in Guam’s medical cannabis program, I can’t help but recognize the irony. You can buy cancer in a stick at 18, but you can’t enjoy marijuana recreationally until you’re 21. That’s a lot like saying you’re old enough for the poison, but too young for the cure,” Cruz added.

Thoughts on recreational marijuana

Cruz and a majority of his fellow senators were supportive of previous attempts to amend Guam’s medical marijuana law and include provisions for home cultivation. While the governor’s own bill now includes home cultivation and would simplify marijuana regulation overall, he enters a new legislative body somewhat removed from the voices that allowed for exploration into marijuana use — including Sen. Tina Muna-Barnes, who championed medical marijuana access but did not win a seat in the 34th Guam Legislature.

Freshman Sen. Telena Nelson said she was not personally supportive of recreational use, citing concerns with the ease of access to the substance for young children if home cultivation was to be allowed, as well as potential social issues that could arise from recreational use.

“For example, I would never entrust my god-children to someone who has been using cannabis and I wouldn’t allow it my home,” Nelson said. “Medical marijuana helps a specific group...(but) I feel if we recreationalize it, we create a social issue.”

Nelson also felt that the age limit of 21 should be higher. Instead, she suggested focusing on finding other funding sources for the medical marijuana program.

Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. also held reservations about home cultivation and recreational marijuana use. He voted against the previous attempt at home cultivation and shared Nelson’s concerns with the ease of access for the substance.

“This is something that we really need to examine and see what the pros and cons are,” Rodriguez said.

Freshman Sen. Fernando Esteves was more amicable to recreational use, stating that he was in support of the practice.

“I have done my own research and I do agree,” Esteves said. “Most states...if they could go back and do it again they would have gone (recreational) as opposed to doing medicinal marijuana first.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, another freshman senator, stated that she was still reviewing the matter.

“We have experienced the long road to legalization for medicinal cannabis — adult personal use should be duly considered, but not purely as a substitute for implementing and enforcing the medical-grade cannabis program,” Lee stated.

Other senators did not respond as of press time.