Raymond Dador charged with ‘ice’ trafficking, possession

RAYMOND Yokota Dador, 29, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and illegal possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $100,000 bail on Dador who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 18, 2017 at 9 a.m. and arraignment for Jan. 30, 2017 also at 9 a.m.

According to the Drug Enforcement Task Force, a cooperating defendant assisted law enforcers in conducting a monitored and recorded controlled purchase of ice from Dador.

The cooperating defendant was able to purchase $40 worth of ice weighing a total of 1 gross gram in three clear Ziploc bags from Dador, the police report stated.

The Drug Enforcement Task Force also equipped the cooperating defendant with an audio/video recording and transmitting device for the buy-bust operation and established a surveillance team in the Finasisu area where Dador was known to reside.