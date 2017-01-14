Hong Kong Express to launch inaugural flight to Saipan next week

A LOW-COST airline will bring tourists directly from Hong Kong to Saipan starting on Jan. 18, 2017.

Commonwealth Ports Authority executive director Chris Tenorio said the inaugural flight is scheduled for Jan. 17 and is expected to arrive here on the 18th at around 3 or 4 a.m.

Tenorio said he would provide the media with more details regarding the flight and the number of passengers it will bring in from Hong Kong.

Last month, Eastar Jet launched its first flight from Inchon, South Korea to Saipan.