Saipan’s new tourist attraction holds grand opening

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres led the grand opening of Saipan’s newest tourist attraction, Duck Tours, on Thursday at the Garapan Public Market.

In his remarks, he urged the tourism industry to bring in more visitors to the CNMI and, at the same time, create more attractions so when they return to their home countries they will talk about how beautiful these islands are, he said.

Torres also thanked the Marianas Visitors Authority led by its managing director, Chris Concepcion, and the business sector led by Tan Holdings Inc. president Jerry Tan who attended Duck Tours’ grand opening.

Torres said the new business will help the island showcase its tourist attractions.

“Let’s embrace it by coming out here and spending time with family and friends,” the governor added.





Also attending the grand opening were first lady Diann Torres, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, Vice Speaker Janet Maratita, Rep. Alice Igitol, Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Seman, Saipan Chamber of Commerce secretary Alex A. Sablan, Rep. Donald C. Barcinas and hotel and tour agency executives.

The farmers cooperative was represented by its members, including the chairman Cris Deleon Guerrero and market manager Leroy Pangelinan.

Saipan Duck Tours president Eddie M. Yokeno said their company will not only help bring in more tourists, but customers for the public market as well.

He said they are headed in the right direction by linking with the farmers cooperative.

“I envision that in the next year or two the Garapan Public Market will make more money,” he said.

Variety was told that for every Duck Tours passenger, the public market gets $2.50.





Duck Tours offers a 90-minute land and sea adventure with its World War II-era amphibious landing craft.

After a tour, Duck Tours will bring the passengers to the public market to sample local refreshments including fruit, added-value products and other local delicacies.

“I think we are hitting the right notes with the way we are doing our tours,” Yokeno said.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion, in an interview, said they are excited about the new island attraction.

“This will definitely be a big hit with our markets in Japan, China and Korea,” he said.

He said he will encourage the Duck Tours operator to become a member of MVA which can then help the company promote its products and services.





Concepcion also lauded Duck Tours’s partnership with the farmers cooperative, saying this will promote local products among tourists.

Deleon Guerrero said the farmers cooperative is in full support of the Duck Tours operation.

He told Variety they are now finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the Duck Tours operator.

For his part, farmers cooperative vice chairman Ramon B. Camacho said the partnership between the public market and the Duck Tours is part of an agri-tourism program that the island must continue to promote.

He urged local farmers to continue supporting the public market so they, too, can conduct business with Duck Tours.