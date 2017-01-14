Mark Brown will be Imperial Pacific board chairman

IMPERIAL Pacific International will have a new chief executive officer once Mark A. Brown “vacates” the position so he can be the chairman of the board.

Brown in an email to Variety on Thursday said he did not resign as CEO of the company which is Saipan’s exclusive casino license holder.

“I did not resign. That’s incorrect. We are now structuring the company to be more efficient,” Brown said, adding that he will be the board chairman while YL Kwong will be the new CEO.

“YL Kwong will be in charge of day-to-day operations in Saipan,” Brown said, adding that he is currently off-island.

“As you know, I have been on the road, with investment groups, promoting Saipan to investors,” he added.

Brown said his promotion as board chairman will be announced soon, adding that they have more projects in the works to sustain their proposed developments in the commonwealth.