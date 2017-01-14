2 retirees now working for Imperial Pacific

INVESTMENTS made by Imperial Pacific International in the CNMI have revived the local economy, ensured the continued full payment of the retirees’ pensions and created new job opportunities for locals, according to two government retirees who now work for the Saipan casino investor.

One of them, Cathy Salas, just moved back to Saipan in October after eight years in Boise, Idaho. The other, Debra Camacho, retired from government service in 2008.

Both are happy to be part of a new industry with a huge potential for growth.

Salas, who served for more than 20 years with the Public School System and retired in 2008, said working for Imperial Pacific is fulfilling.

“I was asked if I wanted to work for the legal and compliance department of Imperial Pacific,” she said.

With the support and encouragement of IPI’s Charles McDonald, the head of the legal department, she agreed to give it a try and now serves as the company’s record management supervisor.

“I want to be part of the growth and improvement of the company and in an industry of which I can say I am a stakeholder.

“You know that the sustainability of this industry depends on its employees…so we local residents (are invested) in sustaining the improvements that we are now experiencing.”

For her part, Camacho believes that IPI’s success will help secure the future of local residents.

“And I believe I can contribute to the growth of this company which is doing so much for our community,” she added.

“As a retiree coming into this new company, I find it exciting. It gives me new challenges that will allow me to learn and grow also.”

Camacho is currently IPI’s regulatory and compliance manager under the legal and compliance department, a position she has held since 2015.

This year, IPI will open its Imperial Pacific Resort and Casino in Garapan, a 16-story hotel with 373 suites and villas.

“This company will continue to be part of a growing community,” Camacho said as she encourages other retirees to consider working for IPI. “If you want to be part of this new industry, come in and be part of the growth.”