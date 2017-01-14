Governor to meet incoming US cabinet officials

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is looking forward to discussing CNMI issues with the incoming cabinet officials of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Torres will leave the island on Jan. 16 to meet with officials of the new administration, including Interior Secretary-designate Ryan Zinke.

On Jan. 19, Torres, along with Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo, will host the Asian American and Pacific Islander Inaugural Gala.

Torres and Calvo are co-chairs of the president-elect’s Asian Pacific Advisory Committee.

On Jan. 20, Torres will attend the national prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. before proceeding to the nation’s 58th presidential inauguration in the U.S. Capitol.

Before returning to Saipan, Torres said he will meet with other officials of the Trump administration to “network and establish contacts.”

In an interview on Thursday, Torres said one of the goals of his meeting with the Trump administration officials is to follow up on the CNMI’s workforce issues and the recent 902 talks with the Obama administration.

Torres said he is not sure if he will have the chance to meet Trump because of the president-elect’s tight schedule, but he is hoping that the new president will be at the gala event which Torres and Calvo are hosting.

Torres said if and when he gets the opportunity to talk with Trump, he will tell the president-elect how important the CW program is to the CNMI.

“Of course, I will also congratulate him as a fellow Republican. Then I will tell him about the importance of the CNMI workforce and our relationship with Asian countries such as China, Japan and Korea,

“I will explain to him the need to increase our CW numbers and how important the program is to our economy.”

Torres said he would also explain the importance of the China visa-waiver program to the current developments in the CNMI.

“I know it’s not a permanent thing and it’s always a concern, so I’m hoping to discuss it with the president-elect,” the governor added.