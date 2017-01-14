Guam pot growers to open for business soon

HAGÅTÑA — The medical marijuana industry will officially be launched on Guam next week as the government will begin issuing business licenses to applicants seeking to sell pot to qualified patients.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Thursday that applicants may obtain cannabis licenses starting Jan. 18, by virtue of Public Law 33-220, which implements rules and regulations for the medical marijuana program.

The medical marijuana program was established under the Joaquin Concepcion II Compassionate Cannabis Use Act of 2013, which was approved by Guam voters in November 2014.

Under the law, patients qualified to use medical cannabis are those diagnosed with debilitating conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord damage, epilepsy, HIV or AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, rheumatoid arthritis or similar inflammatory disorders, and those under hospice care.

The public health department is also tasked to issue registry identification cards to patients determined tp be qualified under the program.

The law authorizes the issuance of business licenses for commercial cultivation, manufacturing facilities, a dispensary and a testing laboratory.

Guam is the first U.S. territory to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

Earlier this week, Gov. Eddie Calvo submitted a bill to the Legislature, proposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.