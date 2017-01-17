Municipal council to continue Neighborhood Watch program

THE 14th Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council will pursue the programs of the previous municipal council leadership, including the Neighborhood Watch.

The new municipal council chairman Luis John Castro said the Neighborhood Watch is a very good program if done the right way.

Castro said he and council vice chairman Diego Kaipat agree that the program will help address crime and maintain the safety of the public in villages.

“There are more things to be done and the municipal council hopes to make it a stronger program,” he said.

The other programs that they will pursue are the acquisition of the property adjacent to the leadership memorial courtyard or kiosko in Chalan Kanoa, the reestablishment of the kiosko committee, the inclusion of newly elected officials in the kiosko sign, and the construction of a municipal council building.

Castro said the council is also involved in the upcoming Guam-CNMI municipal officials’ conference on Pagan.

He said he and Kaipat will work hand in hand to implement programs that benefit the community.