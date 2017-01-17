Sunleader to provide an additional 15 parking spaces for its proposed hotel project

SUNLEADER Co. Ltd. has informed the Zoning Board that the company can add 15 more parking spaces for its proposed five-story hotel in Garapan, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

In September, the Zoning Board approved the amended conditional use permit application with some conditions including requiring Sunleader to come up with 42 parking spaces instead of 28 as originally proposed by the company.

On Thursday, Ogumoro said BW Rental International will share 15 parking spaces with Sunleader which will also improve the lot currently occupied by the rental company.

“We have to ensure that the applicant is in compliance with our conditions,” she said.

For its proposed project, Sunleader will add two more floors to its existing three-story building. Its application is for a hotel which is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The proposed site of the hotel includes lot nos. 007 D41 and 007 D 56 on Beach Road in Garapan between the Saipan Oceanview Hotel and Majesty Restaurant.

The area is zoned as mixed commercial.