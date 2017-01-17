Hocog calls for more development on Rota and Tinian

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor Hocog has asked the Commonwealth Ports Authority board to look for some investment opportunities for Rota and Tinian and not to focus on Saipan which he says is already “congested.”

Hocog said it is time to extend development to Rota and Tinian as the two islands are experiencing economic setbacks.

He said certain policies are “preventing potential investors from moving forward,” referring to Bridge Investment Group’s proposed hotel project on Tinian.





“Without CPA coming together, this project will not move forward. It’s our duty to see what we can do and if, as the governor has said, it takes some legislation to deal with this problem we’re hopeful that the 20th Legislature will address the issue,” Hocog said.

“I know we have been inviting more investors to come in…and I would like also to see Rota and Tinian prosper and to contribute to the commonwealth’s economy. Saipan is getting congested, but Rota and Tinian are open for development, and there are viable projects for them. So let’s look into that.”

Gov. Ralph Torres echoed Hocog’s concerns.

After congratulating CPA for its continued commitment to help Tinian,” Torres said: “I know they are going through some difficulties in moving forward some of their projects, and I want to ask the board to please look into assisting not only Tinian but also Rota. It’s very difficult to get investments on the islands of Rota and Tinian. I urge that the House and the Senate also look at avenues and policies or legislation that will create opportunity for investments to reach Rota and Tinian.”