New director: There will be changes at LB

THE new Legislative Bureau director, former Rep. Antonio Sablan, says he will implement changes and evaluate staff to ensure improved services.

He said he is thankful to lawmakers for considering him for the position, adding: “Having worked here for seven years, I know all the staff, and I am confident that I will be able to accomplish our mission and that is to provide improved services to all members.”

Sablan said “with proper understanding of what our responsibilities are, we are confident that this bureau will provide improved services to the members. We’ll continue to monitor our financial situation to make sure we are have the necessary funding for the next fiscal year.”

Sablan said he will meet with the Office of Management and Budget chief to discuss the plan to purchase a generator for the Legislature to ensure that its operations will not be disrupted when there is power outage.

Another priority is to hire someone to transcribe the journals of the Legislature and delegations, he added.

Sablan said he also wants to “evaluate and do an analysis of fiscal year 2016 and see how much was spent and for what. So I will be reviewing the expenditures and also the incoming expenditures…as there are new members and we already anticipate that the cost will be higher because of the repainting of some offices. On the journal issue, we have contacted a potential individual to come on board and address it immediately. We are now trying to work on the details of the contract so we can start addressing the problem.”

He added, “I know there are some expectations from me, and in order to effectively implement our mission, which is to improve services, there will be changes, of course. If we are to improve our performance there’s got to be changes — there is no doubt about that. It is also my responsibility to evaluate the staff and make sure that everybody is treated equally. Delay of work will have to be justified.”