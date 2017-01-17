Senate announces committee chairs

SIX of the nine senators will chair committees, according to a Senate memorandum signed by Senate President Arnold I. Palacios of Saipan.

Sen. Justo Quitugua of Saipan will chair Rules and Procedures as well as Education and Youth Affairs while Sen. Sixto Igisomar, also of Saipan, will remain chairman of Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications. He will be the new chair of Health and Welfare which was headed by Sen. Teresita Santos in the 19th Legislature.

Sen. Jude Hofschneider of Tinian is still the chairman of Fiscal Affairs while Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon of Rota remains chairman of Judiciary, Government and Law.

Sen. Frank Cruz of Tinian is still the chairman of Executive Appointments and Government Investigations while Senate Floor Leader Frank Borja of Tinian is the new chair of Federal Relations and Independent Agencies and Resources, Economic Development and Programs.

Not on the list of the new committee chairs were Sens. Teresita Santos and Paul A. Manglona, both of Rota.