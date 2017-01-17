Nathan Roppul gets 90 days for assaulting pregnant wife

A 27-year-old man from Susupe who choked, hit and bit his pregnant wife will serve a 90-day prison term.

Nathan Roppul pled guilty to the offense of assault and battery, and based on a plea agreement signed by Judge Kenneth Govendo, he was sentenced to a term of one year in prison, all suspended except for 90 days with credit for the 51 days he had already served.

Roppul will be released from the Department of Corrections on Feb.19, 2017.

According to court documents, the parties have agreed to a non-trial disposition in which Roppul accepts responsibility for his action and will plead guilty.

Roppul was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit while Assistant Attorney General Heather P. Barcinas appeared for the government.

Roppul was also charged with disturbing the peace of his wife, but this was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Once released from prison, he will be placed on supervised probation for a period of one year, and must perform 80 hours of community work service before the end of his probationary period.

He must also attend and complete anger-management counseling and alcohol-abuse counseling at the Community Guidance Center before the end of his probationary period.

Failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the plea agreement will subject him to further proceedings.

According to police, on Nov. 21, 2016, they responded to a disturbance in Susupe where officers saw Roppul’s wife, then three months pregnant, sitting on the floor with a bloody nose.

Roppul’s wife told the officers that her husband, Nathan Roppul, assaulted her and had fled the scene.

She said prior to the incident, they had argued after she found him drinking alcohol again. Roppul had promised her that he would stop drinking for the sake of their child, she said.