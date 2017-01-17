Senate president to push bill against animal cruelty

SENATE President Arnold I. Palacios said he will support the passage of the bill against animal cruelty once it reaches the Senate.

In the previous Legislature, the measure, H.B. 19-55, introduced by Rep. Edwin Propst, was passed by the House and referred to the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs which did not act on it. The committee was chaired by Palacios.

In an interview, Palacios said the committee, at the time, had to deal with the budget and other critical issues.

“But we will push for it this time. We were supposed to act on it in the 19th Legislature, but we didn’t have enough time,” he added.

Senate Floor Leader Frank Borja will be the new chair of the Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs.