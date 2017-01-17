Moody’s downgrades Imperial Pacific’s corporate family rating

MOODY’S Investors Service says it has downgraded Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd.’s corporate family rating to B3 from B2.

At the same time, Moody’s said it has assigned a B2 senior secured rating to the proposed U.S. dollar bonds to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and guaranteed by Imperial Pacific.

The outlook on all ratings is negative, according to Moody’s press release on Thursday, adding that its rating action concludes the rating review initiated on Nov. 28, 2016.

Moody’s said the proceeds from the proposed bond issuance will be used to finance the development of Phase I of the Saipan project which is a casino and a hotel with 365 rooms.

“The downgrade of Imperial Pacific’s [corporate family rating] reflects the increased uncertainty over the company’s ability to secure sufficient funding to complete its Grand Marina project, in view of the delay in the opening of the casino to March 2017,” Kaven Tsang, Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer was quoted as saying.

“A successful issuance of the proposed bonds will satisfy only part of Imperial Pacific’s funding needs to complete the entire Grand Mariana project,” added Tsang, also Moody’s lead analyst for Imperial Pacific.

According to Moody’s, a delay in the opening of the casino will weaken the company’s cash flow generation compared to Moody’s original expectation, and make it more difficult for it to raise the necessary funding to complete the entire casino-hotel project.

A delay in the completion of the project could also heighten the risk of cost overruns and a termination of the company’s gaming license, Moody’s said.

This, it added, could necessitate more debt funding, and raise the company’s debt leverage above the original budget.

A delay will also add uncertainty to the company’s right to operate in the gaming business on Saipan, “though we note that Imperial Pacific and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lottery Commission have a good working relationship, and the latter has been supportive of the company’s projects,” Moody’s said.

It said the agreement between the company and the commission stated that the hotel-casino project must be achieved no later than 24 months after Imperial Pacific’s acquisition of the site, or 36 months after the license was granted, or no later than August 2017.

Moody’s said Imperial Pacific plans to invest about $560 million to develop the hotel-casino with the complex scheduled to open for business in July 2017. Moody’s estimates that the remaining capital expenditures for the project totals around $280 million.

Successful completion and ramp up of the casino will be key to Imperial Pacific’s financial and liquidity position, because it will be a major source of cash flow for the company and will support the construction of the hotel, Moody’s stated.

It noted that the operating performance of Imperial Pacific’s temporary casino has been on track, generating $727 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2016.

Moody’s said Imperial Pacific’s major shareholders have likewise provided shareholder loans to keep construction going. However, “Moody’s sees such shareholder funding as a temporary solution for the funding shortfall.”

It added:

“Imperial Pacific’s B3 CFR continues to reflect its monopoly status in Saipan’s gaming market, the strong gaming revenue generated by its temporary casino and the cooperative attitude of Saipan’s regulators.

“At the same time, the rating is constrained by its short track record in operating gaming businesses in Saipan, its focus on the volatile VIP gaming business, and its exposure to the evolving regulatory environment in Saipan.

“The B2 rating on the proposed [U.S. dollar] bonds reflects the first lien on Imperial Pacific’s major operating assets, including a first priority lien over the property of the [hotel-casino] project. This structure means that the bonds rank ahead of other unsecured claims and indebtedness.

“The company will maintain 12 months of interest expenses — on a rolling 12-month basis — in a reserve account for the life of the bonds.

“The negative outlook reflects the company’s weak liquidity and the significant uncertainty over the company’s ability to raise sufficient funding to complete the…project.

“The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term, given the negative outlook. However, the outlook could revert to stable if the company (1) raises sufficient long-term funding in the next 2-3 months to complete the…project on time and (2) ramps up the project as planned.

“On the other hand, the ratings may come under downward pressure if (1) there is a further delay in the opening of the casino beyond March 2017; or (2) the company fails to secure sufficient funding, including operating cash flow and long-term capital, to complete the entire…project on time, thereby pressuring its liquidity and increasing the risk of a termination of its gaming licenses.”