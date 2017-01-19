New Guam chief justice to take office

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — About 40 years ago, when Katherine Maraman was relatively fresh out of law school from the University of New Mexico, she wasn’t sure exactly where to take her legal career.

It was one of her advisors’ suggestion that helped serve as a compass that led her to Guam.

She began her legal career at the New Mexico Legislative Council Service, but wondered where she’d go next.

“You should go to a place where you’d want to spend your vacation,” was the advice given to her, Maraman said.

She wanted to work in a tropical, warm, Pacific island.

The Guam part of her decision had to do, in part, with the encouragement of a colleague, Robert Klitzkie, who would later become a Guam senator and subsequently a part-time judge and vocal community voice.

She had planned to practice her legal profession in Guam for about two years.

Almost four decades since ditching her winter clothes, she’s still on the island.

And on Tuesday, she will take on the highest public office in her entire career.

Maraman will be installed as the new chief justice in a ceremony at the Judiciary of Guam.

She’s been an associate justice for seven years, a trial judge in the Superior Court of Guam before that, and legislative counsel prior to joining the Judiciary of Guam.

She assumes the title and responsibilities held by Chief Justice Robert Torres, whose term is up.

Maraman takes on the job with a variety of goals, some involving administrative matters to further help the local courts be more efficiently run and more responsive to the community.

A great responsibility

It’s a great responsibility to be a judge, an associate justice, and now chief justice, Maraman acknowledged.

It’s a responsibility that can’t be taken lightly, Maraman acknowledged, because as judges are expected to do, they decide on who’s right or wrong.

And whatever decision she makes, it affects the lives of people, families, businesses, the local government, and other sectors of the community depending on the issue at hand.

Among the variety of cases that have been brought to her for resolution, when she was a trial judge, involve minor children, and these cases have left her with some of the longest-lasting thoughts.

As chief justice, Maraman would like to further improve the support system for children and young adults whose fate is determined before the courts.

“We are the last resort,” she said on such matters.

And not all of these cases involve minors who get in trouble with the law before they even become adults.

The court becomes what Maraman called a “last-resort” venue for weighing the future of a minor child in situations like when a child or children are abandoned.

There have also been cases in which young children live with their parents, but the parents couldn’t properly care for the kids because of drug addiction, Maraman said.

Maraman said she’d push for a program that invites community volunteers to help a child who doesn’t have a parent or guardian.

The front line

These volunteers would be in addition to the existing network of child advocates, such as social workers, school counselors who are at the front line in helping children who are abused or neglected.

An example of what these volunteers would do is show up at meetings at school for the child, she said.

Maraman also hopes to improve the process in custody cases, so the process doesn’t drag on, to the detriment of the children.

As associate justice, Maraman collaborated with several executive-branch agencies and the judiciary to improve how family cases were adjudicated, according to the Judiciary of Guam’s description of Maraman. She successfully built consensus to create a therapeutic court where the most vulnerable members of the Guam community could be properly served, the court stated.

Such therapeutic court also serves young adults, who are unable to decide for themselves for certain reasons, such as a mental disability.

Maraman said she’s seen Guam change as a community over the years.

It’s a community that has shown signs of diminished respect for elders, neighbors and people in authority, she said.

Home-invasion incidents were unheard of in her earlier days in Guam, Maraman said, and she views these incidents as a sign of a lack of respect for each other in this community.

“To me, one of the concerns is the growing lack of respect for authority and the rule of law,” she said. “We see this in some of the issues at school.”

School burglaries and vandalisms have become part of the challenges at island public schools.

As she begins her new job, Maraman hopes her leadership in the court system would help result in a better Guam.

After having spent many years enjoying the island’s beaches, she still thinks this is where she’d always be.

“This is home.”