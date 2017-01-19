California Bad Boyz take Saipan by storm

ONE of the hottest male groups in America right now, the California Bad Boyz, rocked Saipan over the weekend.

The group’s show on Friday evening in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa was jam-packed with an appreciative and screaming audience.

The California Bad Boyz are AJ Steele, Tyler, Alejandro Rey also known as Kreme and Damon Syns. The group also performed at the Laguna Guam Resort on the 11th before heading to Saipan.

The group, which has 10 to 15 members, has been performing for 20 years now and is known for “hot moves” on stage.

On Saipan, their show started at past 8 p.m. and ended at 11 p.m.

Richie Davis, the manager of the group and its founder, said he was a practicing chemical engineer when he decided to shift careers and venture into the entertainment business.

He said he loves performing and entertaining people, especially women.





“Entertainment is a more exciting career. And I love to watch women enjoy our every performance. I love dancing and watching women enjoy entertainers such as us. It’s a different experience when you get on the stage and there are girls in the audience screaming at you — it brings you to a different level. It makes us happy when we see girls really love what we do, that they are smiling, laughing and having a good time.”

AJ Steele, who is one of the original members of the group, is also its choreographer.

He said dancing and performing on stage have been his passion ever since he was a child.

“I was then dating a stripper, and she kept pushing me to dance. So I did and it became part of me. I was a member of Chippendales for 13 years. Then I formed my own group and decided to merge with my buddy Richie and so here we are moving from one state to another to perform. I’ve been performing on stage for 15 years now,” AJ Steele said.

“You really have to do what you do and give the people their money’s worth. I love being in this job as it gives me the chance to meet new people.”

Richie Davis said they practice healthy habits. They go to the gym every day to make sure that they are fit and they eat healthy food only. They limit themselves to two drinks during parties and special occasions.

Tyler Kolodny is a firefighter by day and a dancer at night. He has been with the group for seven months now and is considered one of the hottest members of the group.





“I love what I do,” he said. “I love meeting women, and I love dancing and performing for women.”

Alejandro Rey, also known as Kreme, has been performing with the California Bad Boyz for three years, but he’s been friends with the other members for six years.

“I had my own group before,” he said. “I am a professional dancer. My family owns a dance studio, and we’ve been performing on stage or in a theater since I was a kid. I was training then for salsa and Mexican cultural dances and dancing was a family business until I was convinced by Richie to join his group. I took it as a challenge and another way of improving my dancing skills. It’s a new style and new approach for me.”

Kreme is also an actor and was featured in the movie “Chocolate City 2.”

The newest “Bad Boy” is Damon Syns who has been with group for only a couple of months.

He said he used to date a stripper and when they broke up he decided to be a dancer, too.

“I am enjoying my job as the other members are fun to be with, and I love traveling around and performing on stage,” he added.





The five Bad Boyz said they were pleasantly surprised by the turnout on Saipan — the show was sold out.

“It was awesome,” Richie said. “Seeing the way they responded to our show, it energized us and encouraged us to dance harder.”

AJ Steele agreed. “Really amazing and beautiful women, too,” he said.

Tyler said he loves Saipan. “The women are great and the turnout was great. The stage was actually vibrating and they filled us with energy. It was so great.”

Kreme said they were “glad that everybody had fun and enjoyed our show. It was an amazing crowd!”

The California Bad Boyz show was brought to the island by Fury Promotions, and the sponsors included Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, Grey Goose, Power 99, Marianas Variety, and Fiesta Resort.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pride Marianas.