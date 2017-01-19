Guam utilities commission inaugurates two new members

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two returning members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities were inaugurated Thursday at the Gloria B. Nelson building in Mangilao, the headquarters of the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority. Returning Chairman Joey Duenas joined Judi Guthertz to be officially introduced into the policy-making body.

Guthertz, who was part of the original commission, said she considers herself an advocate for the ratepayers and will do her part to question and analyze any policy decisions that might adversely affect customers.

Duenas said the biggest challenges the utilities face involve power generation, pending Waterworks court-ordered projects and improving customer service. GPA is still waiting on an insurance payout for the damaged Cabras 3 and 4 generators. Duenas said he did not know when or if the power utility might receive the payout but added that both the CCU and GPA were committed to building new power generation without having to increase base rates for customers.

With regard to GWA projects, the utility still has to upgrade several wastewater treatment plants to secondary treatment standards, but Duenas said there would also be work done to improve sewer lines and other aging infrastructure that has not been court ordered.

“That’s our goal. To improve services for people who receive electricity from GPA, to integrate renewable power, to do all of that,” Duenas added.

“For the GWA side…in the next 20 years, we’re going to pay off some of the bonds that started in 2005. As we pay them off, that debt service can service new debt. Our goal at the CCU is not to increase rates for GPA or GWA ... we continue to cut costs for both utilities, and we continue to be as frugal as possible while still being efficient and improving service.”

The next work session for the new CCU is scheduled for next week.