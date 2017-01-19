US Department of Justice wants Woodruff disqualified from immigration case

A SENIOR litigation counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice, Kimberly Helvey, has filed a memorandum in the District Court for the NMI in support of a motion to disqualify Stephen C. Woodruff as counsel for a foreign national who is facing deportation.

The memo was submitted by U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the NMI Alicia A.G. Limtiaco, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikel W. Schwab, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto, Benjamin C. Mizer, principal deputy assistant attorney general, Civil Division, and William C. Peachey, director, district court section, Office of Immigration Litigation.

According to the memo, although the American judicial system is adversarial, “all involved must remain mindful of the overriding need for the orderly administration of justice and the integrity of the judicial process.”

The memo noted that Woodruff was disbarred by the CNMI Supreme Court in 2014 and lacks a law license in another state or territory.

In 2013, the memo added, the local high court suspended Woodruff pending resolution of numerous ethical complaints against him.

The Commonwealth Supreme Court later found Woodruff in violation of 44 Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

The memo said the ruling concluded that Woodruff “has a history of failing to appear as ordered, of failing to observe rules of the court, of missing deadlines…filing applications late, in the wrong place, or not at all, of not communicating with clients…of taking aggressive action toward one his clients…of misinterpreting facts to clients…not showing up for trial…and miscellaneous other professional shortcomings.”

The memo said although Woodruff “remains a member of this court’s bar pending reciprocal disciplining proceedings he has failed to adhere to his duties to report disciplinary actions by other tribunals, and he misrepresented his bar status to USCIS/DHS respondents,” referring to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The memo said after Woodruff filed petitioner Amalia Abo Guanlao’s immigration case on June 21, 2016, U.S. Assistant Attorney Russell Lorfing sent an e-mail to Woodruff inquiring about the current status of his admission to the CNMI Bar.

According to Lorfing’s declaration filed in court, Woodruff did not provide the status of his appeal, instead responding via email that he was authorized only to practice before the District Court for the NMI, the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Woodruff also described the flaws he perceived in the CNMI disbarment proceedings.

Lorfing followed up by speaking with Woodruff who told the U.S. assistant attorney that he, Woodruff, had appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States and was awaiting the outcome.

But USCIS/DHS discovered that there was no record of Woodruff having filed a writ of certiorari or other appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

USCIS/DHS also learned that the U.S. Supreme Court had suspended Woodruff from practice before and required him to show cause why he should not be disbarred from the practice of law in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Oct. 2016, the Hawaii Supreme Court issued a reciprocal discipline order disbarring Woodruff.

According to the memo, “The disbarment took effect…on Nov. 10, 2016, four days before Mr. Woodruff filed the second amended petition. However, Mr. Woodruff has never notified respondents [USCIS/DHS] of this disbarment or disclosed it in the instant proceeding.” Instead, the respondents “discovered it via an internet search engine when looking into Mr. Woodruff’s qualifications online.”

The memo said Woodruff’s conduct suggest that he will not be readily answerable to the District Court for the NMI.

His continued participation in this case will impair the proceedings, the memo added, which involve allegations of ineffective assistance of counsel.

“His conduct, once again, impugns the bar, prejudices the administration of justice, and violates the governing rules and standards. And his failure to, as the [District] Court stated, ‘meet a deadline for his own benefit,’…signals his overall unreliability.”

The memo asked the court to enter an order disqualifying Woodruff and, to protect petitioner Amalia Abo Gunalao’s interests, afford her adequate time to proceed with new counsel.

The memo stated that Guanlao’s case presents special equities that further weigh in favor of disqualification.

The case “centers upon allegations of ineffective assistance of counsel of her previous attorneys…. Given Woodruff’s history of misconduct, and including ethical lapses, his continued participation in this case creates a risk of yet another layer of allegations of ineffective assistance in handling Ms. Guanlao’s case.”

USCIS/DHS would not object to an order staying the case to allow Guanlao to obtain new counsel, and time to consider whether to withdraw or re-file the second amended petition if the court disqualifies Woodruff.

In the event the court declines to disqualify Woodruff, the respondents request a stay pending the completion of Woodruff’s reciprocal discipline.

“This may benefit Ms. Guanlao because (1) it permits her to continue living in Saipan as long as a stay of removal remains in effect; (2) it resolves her counsel’s eligibility to represent her; and (3) ensures that she has ample time to prepare for future developments in the case.”

According the U.S. Department of Justice, Woodruff’s “immediate disqualification in the case is of paramount importance to ensure the integrity of the bar, the integrity of the proceedings, and the interest of justice.”

Amalia Abo Guanlao has been in the CNMI for over 22 years now and has two U.S. citizen children.

Her petition stated that she is married to Reynaldo Guanlao, who holds valid CW-1 immigration status.

Ms. Guanlao, along with 120 other former employees, were plaintiffs in a civil action against La Mode Inc. in federal court, Woodruff said.

Ms. Guanlao’s claim against La Mode was not extinguished until June 9, 2011, when the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by stipulation of the parties in accord with a confidential settlement agreement, Woodruff said.

He said his client was “lawfully present in the commonwealth pursuant to the immigration laws of the commonwealth on the [federalization] transition program effective date [Nov. 28, 2009]” and “was expressly protected by the U.S. Congress from removal at least until June 8, 2011.”

But Woodruff said his client was still placed in removal proceedings by DHS on March 15, 2011.

Woodruff said in 2012, Asia Adventure Corp. petitioned for CW-1 status for Ms. Guanlao, but it was denied based, he added, on an error in the interpretation and application of the law.

In Sept. 2012, Woodruff said his client applied for CW-2 status, which was denied again “as a result of an error in USCIS understanding and application of the law.”