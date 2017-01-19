Former Rep. George Camacho now Criminal Justice Planning Agency director

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has named former Rep. George Camacho the new director of the Criminal Justice Planning Agency.

Camacho’s appointment took effect on Monday, but he will be reporting for work Tuesday.

The last appointed director of the CJPA was John Cruz while Paul Tenorio was the acting director until Camacho’s appointment.

In a phone interview, the former lawmaker said he is grateful for the governor ‘s trust and confidence.

“I promise to do my best to serve the community in my capacity as director of CJPA, and I will help get grants and funding for the benefit of the criminal justice system, especially the Department of Public Safety,” Camacho said.

Among the missions of the CJPA is to administer federal programs relating to the CNMI criminal justice system by preparing and developing annual state plan applications for federal funds, and to monitor and evaluate programs and projects funded under CJPA.

It aims to secure federal funds for critical justice needs under the direction of the governor, the Supervisory Council and the Youth Advisory Council.

Camacho, who has a political science degree from Washington State University, worked as legislative assistant for the CNMI Legislature from 2001 to 2009.

He won a Precinct 4 seat in the House of Representatives in 2009 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2014. However, he failed to retain his seat in the 2016 elections.