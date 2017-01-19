Susupe fire victims get food donations from Lions

VICTIMS of the recent Susupe fire received food donations on Sunday from the Saipan Lions Clubs.

Led by region chair Ladyvir Canape, club members and officers distributed rice, noodles, cereal, t-shirts, canned goods and sugar.

Handing out the donations to families in the TSL Building parking lot were the Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club led by its president Annamae Adaza, the Saipan Alliance Lions Club and its president Dannie Robles, and the Saipan Marianas Lions Club headed by Olive Yana.

The fire victims included Edgardo Marquez, Ben Aldan, Raffy Inot, Josie Espinosa, Emie Esteves, Sonia Isip, Nebuchadnezzar Nabera, Romer Caronan, Alfred Aquire and Joje Aviles.

Marquez said he and his wife are temporarily taking shelter at their friend’s house in Chinatown.

“Except for some important documents, we lost all our clothes and valuables,” he said, adding that it is also a challenge to find a new home after the fire destroyed their apartment unit on Tokcha Avenue in Susupe last month.

A long-time guest worker, Marquez said other non-profit organizations on island also provided assistance: the American Red Cross, Karidat and the Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation.





“We are thankful for all the donations and grateful to the community,” he added.

Another fire victim, Raffy Inot, said he lost all the tools he used for his construction job.

“I was only able to save my passport,” he added. “I really need tools for my work.”

Inot first worked on Rota in 1986 and moved to Saipan in 1995.

“Aside from Typhoon Soudeler, this [fire] is the worst tragedy in my life,” he said.

For her part, Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club president Annamae Adaza said donation-giving is part of the Lions worldwide service.

The Lions Clubs on Guam, Canape said, will be sending used clothes and other donations for the fire victims in March.

“When there’s a need there’s a Lion,” Canape said as she thanked the club members who give their time and money to serve the community, especially those in dire need of assistance.