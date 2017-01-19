Mayor Apatang supports extension of deadline for poker arcade relocation

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang is in favor of extending the Oct. 2017 deadline for the relocation of poker arcades to designated zoning districts.

He said without an extension, funding for the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program may stop.

“There are many students who are dependent on the SHEFA scholarship program,” he added.

Each year, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation allots $3.5 million in poker license fees for SHEFA.

Apatang said if an extension is granted, his office will try to find other funding sources for the scholarship program.

His special assistant and former SHEFA administrator Henry Hofschneider said the zoning office, which opposes an extension, should find out if commercial space is available for the relocation of the poker arcades.

Under Saipan Local Law 18-5, poker arcades in the villages must relocate to “the adult business park, tourist resort, mixed commercial, Garapan core, Garapan east or Beach Road zoning districts.”

Some building or property owners might not want poker arcades in their area, Hofschneider said, adding that without an extension of the deadline, it is likely that many of the affected poker arcades will shut down.

“Funding for [the scholarship] program benefiting students who are pursuing secondary education should not be interrupted,” he added.

In the previous Legislature, House Local Bill 19-66 was introduced to extend for two years the relocation deadline for poker arcades in the villages, but the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation did not act on it.