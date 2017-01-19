Torres heads to DC; Hocog, at least 3 lawmakers off to Palau; Palacios acting governor

SENATE President Arnold I. Palacios will be the acting governor starting today, Tuesday, as both the governor and the lt. governor are off-island on official business.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres will be heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet officials and to host the Asian American and Pacific Islander Inaugural Gala night with Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo.

Torres and Calvo are co-chairs of the president-elect’s Asian Pacific Advisory Committee, and both will also attend Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, for his part, is going to Palau to attend the inauguration of President Tommy Remengesau.

The inauguration will be held on Wednesday but there are other related events in Palau until Friday.

Hocog will be off-island from Monday to Friday and is expected back next week.

Palacios was also invited to Remengesau’s inauguration, but he decided to remain on island. Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon will attend the event on behalf of Palacios.

In a phone interview on Monday, Mesngon said Sen. Frank Cruz was also supposed to go but changed his mind.

Mesngon said he is paying for his trip and will come back over the weekend.

Reps. Joseph Deleon Guerrero and Alice Igitol confirmed that they are going to Palau.

Deleon Guerrero will be leaving today, Tuesday, while Igitol was scheduled to leave Monday night.

Both will be off-island until Friday and will be back over the weekend.

Igitol, in a phone interview, said she will be paying for her trip while Deleon Guerrero told Variety that he, too, will pay for his travel.

Rep. Edwin Aldan said he is still not sure if he can go to Palau, adding that the Department of Finance has not approved his travel request yet. His trip is supposed to be paid from his account.

He said the cost of the airfare alone is $1,100, excluding hotel accommodations,

CNMI officials were personally invited by Remengesau to attend his inauguration.