GVB sets sights on China, Japan tourist markets

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — With new leadership recently elected, the Guam Visitors Bureau’s board of directors is looking to continue its approach toward attracting 2 million visitors to Guam by 2020.

At its annual meeting held on Jan. 12, the GVB board met to elect new leadership. Board members elected Milton Morinaga, managing director for PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., as board chairman and Monte Mesa, general manager of the Guam Premier Outlets, as the vice chairman and 12th member.

The other members of the GVB board of directors include Therese Arriola, Sam Shinohara, Bart Jackson, Young Hong, Eduardo Calvo, Katarina Sgro, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, Brad Kloppenburg, Tak Takano, Satoru Murata and William Nault.

Morinaga replaced three-year GVB Chairman Mark Baldyga, who vacated the position last year. Morinaga brings more than 38 years of executive tourism experience from neighboring markets in Hawaii, Saipan and Guam and has spent most of his career developing, managing and supporting international marketing efforts in various destinations, but most notably in Japan.

Mesa, a former GVB chairman chairman himself, brings to the board 28 years of experience in the tourism industry, with a specialty in the Japanese market, he said.

Mesa said the board would continue to work toward the tourism agency’s four initiatives under GVB’s 2020 strategic plan, which include growing airline seat capacity out of Japan carriers, continuing marketing efforts mainly in Japan and other major markets, exploring possible visa-waiver partnerships with other countries using Singapore as a model, and looking at establishing a cruise ship component for Guam’s ports as an added tourism venture.

To achieve their 2020 goals, Mesa said another approach involves pursuing Chinese citizens who received visas for travel to the United States.

GVB President and CEO Nathan Denight said that under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump, a China visa waiver would likely not happen which motivated the agency to reduce its original goal of 2 million visitors by 2020, down to 1.7 million.

While Mesa said that he agreed that a visa waiver was unlikely, he believes that pursuing Chinese citizens who already have U.S. visas will make up for the shortfall.

According to Mesa, 2 million U.S. visas were issued to Chinese citizens, and GVB is hoping to focus its marketing on those individuals alone.

“As part of our diversification goal, we still want to attract the higher, more affluent market of China to Guam and that was the original plan,” Mesa said. “We can’t get everybody, but we can accommodate people who have the (U.S.) visas. That market is our greatest opportunity at this time.”

With Japan’s tourism market shrinking, Denight said regaining the market would be the main challenge for the industry and for the board to tackle. Citing their various backgrounds in business and tourism, and Morinaga and Mesa’s experience with Japan markets, the GVB head said he is confident in the collective experience of the board.

“It’s going to take all of us in the industry working together, that’s the key,” Mesa said. “If everybody in the tourism industry continues to work together cohesively to bring visitors to Guam, then everybody will win. We all have to go in the same direction and be synchronized in the effort to market and offer our campaigns. We need to continue to organize the industry as a whole in order to market Guam as a whole.”