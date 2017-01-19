Vincent Rios uses Guam political status in drug defense

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A man accused of shipping 18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from Washington state wants the charges filed against him in Guam dropped because the island isn’t a state.

Guam is an unincorporated territory and not a state, so Vincent Raymond Rios cannot be tried for crimes that are alleged to have been committed in both Guam and the state of Washington, according to Rios’ attorney, Howard Trapp

Trapp has moved for the dismissal of criminal drug charges against his client, who is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Trapp said his client is accused of shipping 18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from Washington to Guam, but the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution states that when committed in at least one state, a defendant must be tried in the state where the crime was committed. He said because Guam is not a state, there’s no question that his client cannot be charged, or stand trial here.

Rios allegedly picked up a package he sent from Washington to Guam that contained 18 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in air mattresses. Rios and Sueann Baker were found in possession of the U.S. Postal Service Customs declaration forms and USPS recipients that matched the package Rios retrieved.

The federal government is also looking to have Rios forfeit more than $1 million in cash and assets including homes and personal vehicles that they allege were purchased with drug proceeds.

Federal prosecutors have concluded that the court has jurisdiction over the defendant so the criminal charges should not be dismissed.

The defense has requested the court hold a hearing to allow for oral arguments before making a decision on the motion to dismiss.