Celebrity tourists report break-in during Guam visit

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam Visitors Bureau will work with mayors and the Guam Police Department to figure out a way to keep tourists from falling victim to car break-ins as they explore the island, away from Tumon, on their own.

GVB President and CEO Nate Denight confirmed the plan when asked about a member of a South Korean pop group and another South Korean celebrity, whose belongings were reported stolen last week while they explored some of Guam’s remote tourist sights.

Shim Eunjin, a member of the K-Pop group Baby VOX, and Lee Se Na, another South Korean celebrity, were enjoying a nice vacation in Guam until their car was broken into, according to celebrity site Koreaboo.

Eunjin’s Instagram account still shows scenic photos of Guam, including Two Lovers Point and a moonlight shot in Tumon Bay as of Monday afternoon.

However, photos of the smashed windows of her rented car were pulled from her Instagram account, according to the celebrity site.

Denight said GVB is taking action in light of other similar incidents.

“We’ve had several incidents specifically with our Korean visitors as far as breaking into their cars and other crimes, so we need to work together as a community because it’s not just GVB’s problem, it’s Guam’s problem,” Denight said.

The Tourist Attraction Fund, which receives hotel occupancy tax revenue, funds safety officers in Tumon, and Denight said GVB has also started the Visitor Safety officer program.

“We can do the job here in Tumon, but it gets tougher if a visitor decides to go hiking down south and parks the car at places like the Cetti Bay overlook,” Denight said. “That’s why we’re going to try to reach out to the mayors and GPD to see what we can do. We’re trying to be proactive, but as far as safety, it’s a community issue.”

It’s happening more frequently and it’s sad, Denight said.

“People come here to have a good time and the worst thing that could happen is for them to have that kind of experience here,” Denight said. “Even through social media, you can see the effects it has on our reputation, and I think we’re better than that.”