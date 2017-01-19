Northern Islands mayor’s office launches official website

THE Northern Islands mayor’s office has launched its website www.cnminorthernislands.com as part of its promotional and marketing strategy, Mayor Jerome Aldan said.

The project, he added, is part of their effort to resettle and develop the Northern Islands, including the issuance of homesteads this year.

Aldan said the website will also serve as an information hub for the upcoming Conferencia Dinana Islas Marianas which will be held later this year on Pagan.

“The main purpose of the website is to be the vehicle that attracts the right prospects. The site should intuitively guide users to the pages that interest them the most and engage with [the Northern Islands mayor’s office] on a more meaningful level,” Aldan said.

Their website “offers a user-friendly experience for information about the mayor’s office on the Northern Islands and their residents with information from past and current events,” he added.

It also provides information about the staff and functions of his office, as well as important data and studies regarding the Northern Islands, Aldan said.

The website is functional now, and more information and features will be incorporated soon, he added.

Aldan said his office paid $2,000 for the development and design of the website.

Funding came from the Northern Islands mayor’s office operations budget, he added.