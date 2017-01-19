Palacios hopeful that Imperial Pacific’s rating downgrade won’t affect casino project

ACTING Gov. Arnold I. Palacios is hopeful that the recent downgrade of Imperial Pacific’s corporate rating will not affect the ongoing construction of its hotel-casino project on Saipan.

“It’s always a concern, but we can only be hopeful that Imperial Pacific will get over this issue and still be able to get the hotel up and running,” he added.

Palacios said there is a possibility that there will be some impact on the real estate industry but they still have to look into it.

The casino is supposed to open in March while the hotel will open in June or July.

Palacios said they will also have to meet with the commonwealth casino commission to discuss the issue and to inquire about the status of the hotel-casino project.

Revenues generated from the casino investment on Saipan and the improving visitor arrival rates have finally ended the local economic slump that started in 1998, and allowed the CNMI government to pay many of its outstanding obligations, including the retirees’ pensions, utility payments, land compensation and court judgments.