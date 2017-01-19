Governor approves measure creating CHCC governing board ‘with reservations’

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres signed into law a measure creating a governing board of political appointees for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. even though its officials were opposed to the bill.

Torres said he signed House Bill 19-186, now Public Law 19-78, “with reservations.”

In his Jan. 14, 2017 transmittal letter to the Legislature, he urged lawmakers to also pass legislation that would ensure that the governing board is in compliance with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulations in order for CHCC to continue receiving federal funds from Medicare or Medicaid for patients.

“CMS regulations aim for a governing body that is primarily responsible for appointing members of the medical staff and for developing an institutional plan and budget,” the governor said.

“The governing board established by this bill has powers beyond what is expected by CMS. If CMS found that the new structure of CHCC violated its regulations, it would run the risk of losing eligibility to receive payment from Medicare or Medicaid. This would hamper the ability of our senior citizens on Medicare and the 36 percent of our population on Medicaid to pay for healthcare.

“I ask the Legislature to pass legislation that would align the powers of the new governing board with the powers defined in 42 CFR Section 482.12. I will offer my assistance to the Legislature, CHCC, and the stakeholders in creating legislation that ensures the delivery of quality healthcare services to our residents in a financially responsible manner,” Torres said.

CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna earlier said that the bill would adversely affect the local hospital’s CMS certification.

Under the measure, she added, the board “that has the ‘governing, managing, and controlling’ authority of the hospital operations does not work 24/7, 365 days a year and does not provide rapid response to critical issues at the hospital. We [currently] have a system…that works in responding to emergencies and life-and-death situations at the hospital. The system described for the governing board in [the bill] could be life-threatening.”

Muna said she cannot comprehend the Legislature’s decision to pass the bill. “You had health professionals speaking for their patients and they were ignored. I’ve never seen that before.”